Popeyes Introduces Strawberry Biscuits, 2 Other New Menu Items: What to Know

Improving an already-great staple? Or needlessly messing with success?

Popeyes has announced that they will be adding a new sweet treat to their menu this month, putting a new spin on an old favorite: Strawberry biscuits with a creamy icing on top.

It will be a combination of sweet and savory, as the traditional biscuits that fans of the fried chicken franchise have come to know and love will now come filled with strawberry bits, according to the company.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The new item has been available since Monday, and will be on menus for a limited time. Each of the dessert treats costs $1.79, two for $2.99 or four for $5.39.

"We are thrilled to introduce the latest culinary creation to our dessert menu, the irresistible Strawberry Biscuits," said Amy Alarcon, Vice President of Culinary Innovation. "The perfect combination of our classic, buttery biscuits and the flavor of ripe, fruity strawberries, Strawberry Biscuits offer a delicious touch of sweetness to any meal."

Dahiana Pérez takes us to Moon Cheese in East Elmhurst, where fast food has never tasted better! They even have a burger with 24K gold.

For some, the new addition may be seen as borderline blasphemy. Popeyes biscuits have been loved for years, so why fix it if it ain't broke? But perhaps after a taste test and ending their meal with the treat that is very reminiscent of spring time (it's basically a version of strawberry shortcake, really), even those hesitant of the new option will come around.

Or not, and this limited time offering won't be around for very long.

The new addition comes as Popeyes brings two new deals to their menu as well: The Family Feast (a $30 meal including six pieces of fried chicken, two sandwiches, two large sides and four biscuits) and the Big Box (a $7 meal comprising of either eight pieces of chicken nuggets or two pieces of fried chicken, plus two regular sides and a biscuit).

Lauren Scala takes us to Casino, which has great coastal Italian food and a nice vibe.