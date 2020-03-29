Old Homestead Steakhouse

Old Homestead Steakhouse’s Comfort Food Suggestions

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Old Homestead co-owner Marc Sherry stopped by 30 Rock to share some comfort food ideas. Read some of the recipes below:

Old Homestead Steakhouse Texas-size 24-Ounce Sirloin Steak, with Bean-Less Chili and Fried Green Tomatoes

For Bean-Less Chili:

• Trim fat from 4 pounds boneless beef chuck, then cut into ½ inch cubes

• Season beef with ½ teaspoon each salt and black pepper to taste

• In a 4-quart Dutch oven, brown beef half at a time in 2 tablespoons pre-heated vegetable oil (add oil if necessary)

• Remove beef from Dutch oven

• Add 5 large chopped yellow onions to Dutch oven and cook over medium-high heat until tender

• Stir into 1 tablespoon of pre-heated vegetable oil 4 tablespoons each chili powder and yellow cornmeal, 2 tablespoons each minced garlic and ground cumin, 1 tablespoon dried oregano, and ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper; cook for 1 minute

• Stir in browned beef, 18 ounces beef broth, 1 ¾ cups water, 2 tablespoons firmly packed dark brown sugar, additional ½ teaspoon each salt and black pepper

• Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover and simmer for 1 ½ to 2 hours

For Fried Green Tomatoes:

• In a small bowl, mix 1 cup each flour and yellow cornmeal, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste

• In a separate small bowl, beat four eggs

• On a cutting board, slice green tomatoes ¼ to ½ inch thick

• Roll tomato slices in egg

• Then roll tomatoes in flour and cornmeal dredging mixture 

• Repeat a second time with each tomato slice

• Drop tomato slices into pre-heated vegetable oil in deep skillet (oil should be 1 inch high)

• When one side of tomato slice is golden brown, turn and brown other side

For Sirloin Steak:

• Broil 2 24-ounce sirloin steaks in oven on high heat

• After 10 minutes turn steaks and cook for 15 minutes for medium rare finish

• On a cutting board, carve steaks into 1 inch thick slices

• Fan sliced steak on a large serving plate 

• With a ladle, generously spoon Texas-style chili over the sliced sirloin, then top with Texas fried green tomatoes

Serves 8

Old Homestead Steakhouse Cajun BBQ Prime Rib, with creamy pimento cheese and deviled eggs

For BBQ Prime Rib:

• Apply Cajun dry rub to a 6-bone prime rib of beef

• Place prime rib in pre-heated oven and begin roasting at 450 degrees for 30 minutes to sear the exterior and lock in the juices

• Reduce heat to 350 degrees and continue roasting, with total roasting time 15 minutes per pound for a medium rare finish

• Remove from oven, cover with aluminum foil, and let rest for 20 minutes before carving into six cuts    

For Creamy Pimento Cheese :

• In a large mixing bowl, place 4 cups shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese, 16 ounces softened cream cheese, 1 cup mayonnaise, ½ teaspoon each garlic and onion powder and ground cayenne pepper, 10 ounces jarred diced pimento, salt and pepper to taste

• Beat at medium speed until thoroughly combined 

• Warm on low heat in oven for 10 minutes or until saucy consistency

For Deviled Eggs:

• Place 12 jumbo eggs in a put of cool water, cover with lid and bring to boil over high heat

• Boil for 6-7 minutes over medium-high heat

• Cool eggs in cold water and remove from shell

• Slice hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise

• Scoop out yokes and place in small mixing bowl

• Thoroughly mash with a fork

• Stir in ½ cup mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, salt and black pepper to taste

• Thoroughly mix ingredients with mashed yolks until creamy and smooth texture

• Spoon mixture into 24 egg white halves 

• Garnish yolk mixture with paprika, chives and crumbled blue cheese

• Place 2 deviled eggs on each slice of Cajun BBQ Prime Rib

• Place a generous dollop of pimento cheese sauce on the side of the plate

Serves 6

Old Homestead Steakhouse Kentucky Bourbon Beef Stew

• Place 4 pounds each filet mignon, pork loin and breast of lamb – all on the bone – into a large pot 

• Add 8 quarts cold water and slowly bring to a boil over low-medium heat

• Simmer 4 to 5 hours or until meat is tender enough to separate from the bone with a fork

• Remove the meat from the pot, cool, then separate from the bones

• Cut meat into pieces, varying in size, then return to the pot

• Add to pot 2 pounds each cubed peeled carrots, white potatoes and yellow onions, 2 thickly sliced red bell peppers, 1 cup each diced celery and whole kernel corn, 32 ounces tomato puree, 1 cup Kentucky bourbon, ½ cup each Tabasco, Worcestershire and steak sauce, and salt and pepper to taste

• Simmer 4 to 5 hours until the Burgoo stew thickens

Serves 10

Old Homestead Steakhouse New Jersey-style Disco Steak Fries

For Fries:

• Peel 8 large Russet or Idaho potatoes

• Slice into thick wedges

• Grease a flat baking pan with olive oil 

• Place potato wedges on greased pan

• Brush potatoes with olive oil and bake in oven at 450 degree for 8 to 10 minutes, or until tender and golden brown

• Set aside

For Sloppy Joe Beef and Hot Dogs:

• Place lengthwise 3 pounds of sliced of beef (brisket, rib eye, flatiron or your favorite cut) and 4 jumbo beef hot dogs in a large skillet, (half at a time)

• On medium heat stirring constantly, cook the beef and hot dogs for 5 minutes or until browned

• Stir into the skillet 4 cloves minced garlic and 2 each diced yellow onions and green bell peppers; cook 4 to 5 minutes or until tender

• Add 2 cups water and stir to loosen any bits stuck on the skillet surface

• Stir in 1 ½ cups ketchup, 2 tablespoons each Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard and light brown sugar, and salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper to taste

• Add additional cup water and return mixture to a low boil, then reduce heat to low, and stirring occasionally simmer for about 45-50 minutes, or until the liquid has evaporated and the mixture thickens

• While mixture is simmering, dice 3 large Jersey tomatoes and remove corn from 3 ears after cooking in boiling water for 5 minutes; mix tomatoes and corn in a small mixing bowl with salt, black pepper and fresh parsley to taste

To serve:

• Spread hand-cut steak fries on large serving platter

• Generously spoon sloppy Joe beef and hot dogs on fries

• Top with tomato-corn mixture

• Drape with your favorite melted cheese

Serves 6 

