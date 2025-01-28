The culinary world’s equivalent of the Oscars announced its list of semifinalists last week. That will eventually be whittled down to recognize restaurants and chefs in 25 categories at the ceremony for the James Beard Awards this summer.

The James Beard Foundation established the awards in 1990 and has bestowed them since 1991, except in 2020 and 2021 when the organization scrapped them as the restaurant industry was reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation was also facing criticism over a lack of racial diversity and allegations about some nominees’ behavior. Foundation officials vowed to improve ethical standards and be more “reflective of the industry.”

Restaurants apply for the awards. Judges, who mostly remain anonymous, try the cuisine before voting. Nominees are reviewed for the food as well as for a behavioral “code of ethics,” including how employees are treated.

Finalists will be announced in early April and the awards will be held in June.

While none of the semifinalists were from New Jersey or Connecticut, these are the semifinalists from New York, all of which are located in the city: