James Beard Awards semifinalists announced: See the NYC restaurants and chefs honored

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: General atmosphere during dinner with Rocco DiSpirito, Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli at Don Angie on October 15, 2021 in New York City.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYCWFF

The culinary world’s equivalent of the Oscars announced its list of semifinalists last week. That will eventually be whittled down to recognize restaurants and chefs in 25 categories at the ceremony for the James Beard Awards this summer.

The James Beard Foundation established the awards in 1990 and has bestowed them since 1991, except in 2020 and 2021 when the organization scrapped them as the restaurant industry was reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation was also facing criticism over a lack of racial diversity and allegations about some nominees’ behavior. Foundation officials vowed to improve ethical standards and be more “reflective of the industry.”

Restaurants apply for the awards. Judges, who mostly remain anonymous, try the cuisine before voting. Nominees are reviewed for the food as well as for a behavioral “code of ethics,” including how employees are treated.

Finalists will be announced in early April and the awards will be held in June.

While none of the semifinalists were from New Jersey or Connecticut, these are the semifinalists from New York, all of which are located in the city:

  • Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, Frenchette, Le Veau d’ Or, and Le Rock, New York, NY — Outstanding Restaurateur
  • Simon Kim, Gracious Hospitality Management (COTE, Undercote, and COQODAQ), New York, NY — Outstanding Restaurateur
  • Gabriel Kreuther, Gabriel Kreuther, New York, NY — Outstanding Chef
  • Jungsik Yim, Jungsik, New York, NY — Outstanding Chef
  • Don Angie, New York, NY — Outstanding Restaurant
  • The Four Horsemen, Brooklyn, NY — Outstanding Restaurant
  • Danny Garcia, Time & Tide, New York, NY — Emerging Chef
  • Daniel Garwood, Acru, New York, NY — Emerging Chef
  • Café Carmellini, New York, NY — Best New Restaurant
  • Corima, New York, NY — Best New Restaurant
  • Kisa, New York, NY — Best New Restaurant
  • Penny, New York, NY — Best New Restaurant

