‘Wicked' Cancels More Shows Due to Positive COVID-19 Results

Actress Kristin Chenoweth gives the curtain speech on the stage of "Wicked" at the Gershwin Theatre Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in New York
Another Broadway classic has extended its intermission due to safety concerns over positive COVID-19 tests.

The Tony-award winning musical "Wicked" has canceled several days of performances following the detection of COVID-19.

The show's producers expected the musical to resume by Sunday, after an initial round of cancellations, but that has been extended until Tuesday.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, cast, crew and the entire company remains our top priority," the musical's Twitter account said Sunday.

All tickets for the cancelled showed will be refunded.

"Wicked" joins other Broadway shows, including "Chicago" and "Aladdin," to cancel shows due to COVID-19 after resuming production this fall.

