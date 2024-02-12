Broadway

Jinkx Monsoon coming back to ‘Chicago' for limited summer run

Monsoon is making her return to Broadway after breaking records in her debut last year

By NBC New York Staff

Jinkx Monsoon as "Mama Morton" poses backstage at a special performance for "Teacher's Night on Broadway" at "Chicago" on Broadway at The Ambassador Theater on February 2, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Now, ladies and gentlemen, Jinkx Monsoon!

After making her record-breaking Broadway debut in "Chicago" last year, Monsoon will reprise her role as Matron “Mama” Morton for a limited run this summer.

The "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner returns to the Ambassador Theatre for a limited 20 performance run from June 27 to July 12.

“Most of my life, and my entire artistic career—I have known the roles I would play well, but I also knew the industry was not yet giving actors like me the chance to prove it," Monsoon said in a statement. "Over the last decade, I, and queer artists like myself have been chipping away at the antiquated ideas of gender and performance—leading to my life-changing run as Mama Morton in 'Chicago.'"

"During that one 10-week run, I learned so much about my craft and myself—and I cannot wait to take all of that back into this role and show. I am still just a kid, in shock and awe of this wonderful world I get to be a part of."

Monsoon's debut helped set record sales for the long-running musical, breaking box office records and playing to standing-room-only crowds, Playbill reports.

The current cast of "Chicago" features Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

