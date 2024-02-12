Jinkx Monsoon coming back to ‘Chicago' for limited summer run

Now, ladies and gentlemen, Jinkx Monsoon!

After making her record-breaking Broadway debut in "Chicago" last year, Monsoon will reprise her role as Matron “Mama” Morton for a limited run this summer.

The "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner returns to the Ambassador Theatre for a limited 20 performance run from June 27 to July 12.

“Most of my life, and my entire artistic career—I have known the roles I would play well, but I also knew the industry was not yet giving actors like me the chance to prove it," Monsoon said in a statement. "Over the last decade, I, and queer artists like myself have been chipping away at the antiquated ideas of gender and performance—leading to my life-changing run as Mama Morton in 'Chicago.'"

"During that one 10-week run, I learned so much about my craft and myself—and I cannot wait to take all of that back into this role and show. I am still just a kid, in shock and awe of this wonderful world I get to be a part of."

Monsoon's debut helped set record sales for the long-running musical, breaking box office records and playing to standing-room-only crowds, Playbill reports.

The current cast of "Chicago" features Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.