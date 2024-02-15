Met Gala

Complete coverage of the Costume Institute's Comme des Garçons exhibition benefit
Here are the 2024 Met Gala celebrity chairs — and the dress code

Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Zendaya will join Vogue’s Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year's Met Gala, the magazine and the Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed Thursday.

And the dress code? “The Garden of Time," whatever that means in the imaginations of the star-studded crowd that ascends the museum's grand steps each year on the first Monday in May at the splashy benefit.

The dress code ties into the theme of this year's gala, which aligns with the spring exhibition at the Met's Costume Institute. This year's theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The gala is a fundraiser for the institute, bringing in the bulk of its annual budget. Wintour is the force behind the gala. To date, the gala has raised more than $223.5 million, according to the Met. The gala will be held May 6.

This is Bad Bunny's third year at the gala and the first for Hemsworth. Lopez has been on the guest list 13 times and Zendaya five.

Honorary chairs are Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. TikTok is the gala's sponsor, with support from Loewe.

