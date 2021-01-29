Largest NYC Restaurant Week Ever Featuring Take-Out Only Menu Extended Through Feb. 28

What to Know The current Restaurant Week will turn into a "restaurant month" after it was announced it would be extended through Feb. 28 thanks to popular demand.

Restaurant Week returned to the Big Apple Monday as a take-out only event with more than 500 participating restaurants across the five boroughs -- making it the largest NYC Restaurant Week ever.

"NYC Restaurant Week To Go" will now run through Feb. 28, at more than 500 eateries across all five boroughs, including from fine dining to casual eateries. Participating restaurants will provide an entrée and at least one side for lunch and/or dinner for the price of $20.21.

“Due to the high consumer demand for NYC Restaurant Week To Go, we have decided to extend the program for an additional four weeks so that even more restaurants citywide can feed New Yorkers hungry for good food and eager to support their neighborhood eateries," President and CEO of NYC & Company Fred Dixon said in a statement.

This year, NYC & Company’s NYC Restaurant Week hosts a special iteration of the gastronomic event. NYC Restaurant Week To Go was created with the goal to stimulate the local restaurant industry at a time when the hospitality industry has taken a massive blow due to the ongoing pandemic.

Dixon went on to say that the resounding success of NYC Restaurant Week to Go is a true testament to the program’s success that New Yorkers continue to show support for their city and the restaurant sector, which has always been the backbone of the City’s economy."

The full list of participating restaurants can be found here.