‘Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares' is heading to Rockefeller Center this Halloween season

This Halloween season "Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares," will bring to life the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning host of "The Tonight Show’s" nightmares to Rockefeller Center.

Visitors will go through 10 chilling rooms, each featuring one of Fallon’s terrifying nightmares.

This immersive experience, which will be located at 630 5th Avenue, is a collaborative effort with NBCUniversal's Global Franchise Management group and the design team behind Halloween Horror Nights, the renowned Halloween-themed event at Universal Studios.

“Tonightmares has got everything you need to get supremely frightened this Halloween,” Fallon said in a statement. “I’m not saying it has killer scarecrows, brain-hungry zombies and an abandoned gas station in the middle of nowhere. But… it has… killer scarecrows, brain-hungry zombies and an abandoned gas station in the middle of nowhere. Spoiler alert.”

"Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares" opens to the public on Sept. 20 and will run select nights from 5 to 11 p.m. through Oct. 31. It is not recommended for children under the age of 14. Costumes and costume masks are NOT allowed.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting on Thursday but fans who sign up for the waitlist before Wednesday can unlock exclusive access.

Ticket prices start from $36.90. For more information visit jimmyfallonstonightmares.com.

The Tonight Show, Universal Studios and NBC New York/Telemundo 47 are owned by parent company Comcast.