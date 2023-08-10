Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in the Flatiron District closes its doors, moving to new location

What to Know The popular bar and lounge 40/40 Club, owned by rapper Jay-Z, has closed its Flatiron District location after 20 years.

The venue said in a message on its website that it will reopen a new location at the beginning of 2024.

The venue has been the site of many celebrity events through the years.

The popular bar and lounge 40/40 Club, owned by rapper Jay-Z, has closed its Flatiron District location after 20 years.

On the venue's website, visitors are greeted with the following message:

"We are currently closed but will reopen at a new location in February 2024.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The 40/40 Club is named after one of baseball’s most prestigious achievements. A benchmark for power and speed, The 40/40 Club includes players who hit 40 home runs and stole 40 bases in one season. Barry Bonds (1996), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Jose Canseco (1988), and Alfonso Soriano (2006) are the only four to hold this title."

According to Eater New York, the lounge, which opened in 2003, hosted a number of celebrity events, including J.Cole's mixtape release and LeBron James' birthday parties.

In 2012, the 40/40 Club reopened after a $10 million renovation to compete with newer clubs in Manhattan, Eater New York reports. Since then, it grew into a small chain with other locations.

It is currently unclear why the venue is closing its doors and moving to another location.