Ice Skating Rink at Rockefeller Center Returns This Saturday

A beloved New York City winter tradition returns to Rockefeller Center this upcoming weekend.

On Saturday, the Rink at Rockefeller Center opens for the season, allowing for visitors to ice skate in a quintessential New York City location, right in the heart of Midtown.

The ice skating rink, previously known as the “skating pond" when it officially opened, was first made available to the public on Christmas Day, 1936, and featured two Christmas Trees, according to the Rockefeller Center website.

The ice skating rink has become a renowned New York City landmark that has hosted Olympians. Skaters such as Kristi Yamaguchi, Scott Hamilton, Sarah Hughes, and Eileen Seigh have skated on the rink.

If you are interested in showcasing your ice skating skills, tickets to the rink must be purchased. Skaters are guaranteed a 40 to 60 minutes in the rink from the entry time.

Tickets are now on sale with the following pricing:

$40 per adult

$34 per child

$38 per senior

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.