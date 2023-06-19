Wawa hoagie fans rejoice, Hoagiefest is here again.

The beloved convenience store of the Philadelphia region and beyond is celebrating 15 years of its discounted hoagie promotion by offering up Shortis and Classics for less money.

“Summer has always been hoagie time at Wawa, and nothing quite captures the spirit of the season like Hoagiefest,” Wawa chief brand officer Jim Morey said in a news release. “For 15 years, Wawa Hoagiefest has helped us celebrate one of the most beloved food items at Wawa with great savings and fun, vibrant campaign elements that spread good ‘hoagie vibes’ this summer."

Here are all the tasty details on the promotion that dates back to 2008:

When can I get a cheap Wawa hoagie this summer?

Hoagiefest 2023 runs for a month from Monday, June 19, to Sunday, July 16, 2023.

How much do hoagies cost during Wawa Hoagiefest?

Six-inch “Shorti” hoagies are $5 and 10-inch “Classic” hoagies are $6. The deal covers any hot or cold sandwich variety, Wawa said. You can order in store or on the app.

What's on the menu?

Wawa’s online menu lists at least 20 different varieties that are included. You can check the touch-screen at your local Wawa or the app to see what savory creations you can bite into.

Want a free Wawa hoagie?

If a free hoagie is more your taste, head over to Indepedance Mall in Old City on Wednesday, June 28, for Wawa Welcome America's Philly-favorite -- Wawa Hoagie Day.

What's different for the 2023 Hoagiefest?

Wawa is once again running ads and social media posts inspired by the 1960s, but this summer Wawa is "Celebrating 15 years of Hoagie Love" with "a blast from Hoagiefest past with groovy giveaways, dynamite deals, and far-out fun."

"We can’t wait to relive the best of past campaigns with our customers, while continuing to provide the fantastic savings Hoagiefest has come to be known for," Morey said.

Here are some of the Hoagiefest highlights care of Wawa: