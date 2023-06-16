Father's Day 2023: Really Last-Minute Ideas

Father's Day is this Sunday, June 18th.

If time got away from you, here are some options for really last-minute gifts that are thoughtful and won't break the bank,

From tasty treats to sentimental trinkets, you can't miss with one of these gifts for under $100.

Here are our editor's picks. NBC does not have any relationship with these sellers and items are sold by the retailer, not by NBC.

Clue Conspiracy board game $24.99

If Dad's a fan of true crime podcasts or murder mysteries, he'll love this board game. This new spin on the classic game of Clue is a secret role strategy game of shifting suspicions.

The game is for ages 14 and up so dads and teens can enjoy some quality time together.

It's available now on Amazon Prime or at most major retailers on August 1st.

Levain Bakery Rocky Road Cookies. $29+

If Dad has a sweet tooth, you'll want to treat him to a box of cookies from Levain Bakery. They're the size of an outstretched hand and they're so indulgent, he won't mind sharing some.

Two-day and overnight shipping is available within the United States. If you live in Washington D.C., New York or Boston, you can also order local delivery or pickup.

The return of the limited-edition Rocky Road cookie is available online now and June 26th in all retail bakeries. Choose from a 4, 8 or 12-pack and pair with a glass of milk.

Snappy Curated Gifts $25+

Snappy gifts is revolutionizing gift-giving.

Whether you've waited til the last minute, are indecisive, or aren't sure what dad would actually like, this new gifting platform solves all of these problems.

All you have to do is select the budget that you have in mind -- you can choose from $25, $50, $75 or $100 and input Dad's email address.

He'll then get to choose from a selection of perfectly curated gifts for Father's Day. The experience is even better than receiving a traditional gift card.

Massage Envy 60-Minute Massage $60 - $80

Moms aren't the only ones who enjoy a bit of pampering. Dads could also use a massage to relieve their sore and tired muscles.

Massage Envy has special pricing for first-time guests. A one-hour introductory massage ranges from $60 - $80, excluding gratuity. Prices vary by location. There are more than 1,100 franchise locations nationwide so you should be able to find one near you by going here.

Choose an eGift card, write Dad a heartfelt message and hit send for a luxurious, last-minute gift.

Picture Frame $3

For a cheap and sentimental gift, you can't go wrong with a picture frame displaying the ones who call him dad!

Target has a selection of frames starting at just $3. You can choose same-day delivery or two-hour in-store pickup. Next, you'll want to order a print of the picture you want to put inside the frame. Walgreens, CVS and Walmart all offer same-day pickup. Mpix can ship in 1 business day.

Sometimes the simplest gifts are the best gifts and this is one he's sure to hang onto forever.

