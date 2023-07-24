Barbie

Can't get enough of Barbie? This Malibu-inspired pop-up eatery will take you to Barblieland

Pink goes with everything at this Malibu Barbie-inspired restaurant in lower Manhattan

By Leanna Wells and NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

There's no need to bring your rollerblades if you want to travel to Barbieland and feel your Barbie fantasy, just head to lower Manhattan.

The Malibu Barbie Cafe: New York City at 19 Fulton Street has been welcoming Barbie fans since May. It was supposed to end in September, but thanks to the Barbie fever the newly released Greta Gerwig film has generated, the eatery will now open through Oct. 13, according to the Bucket Listers.

So, what can you expect?

The café is designed to transport guests to 1970s Malibu, California, complete with a Barbie-esque color scheme, beach motifs and retro décor. There will be immersive spaces and photo ops inspired the icon herself, Malibu Barbie. There's even a life-size Barbie Box to show off your best pose in an Instagramable-worthy photo.

In a press release, Julie Freeland, the Senior Director of Location Based Entertainment at Mattel said, “At Mattel we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the beach-loving décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style, with nostalgic details fans will love.”

The cafe itself will be a fast-casual, family-friendly restaurant experience featuring, among other menu choices, Pacific Paradise Pancakes, West Coast Wave Wedge Salad and a California Dreamin' Club Sandwich. Desserts and a variety of drinks are also available.

Prices will start at $35 for kids, $50 for adults -- with every ticket purchase including a reserved seat, guaranteed window of time to dine, and choice of entree and side item.

