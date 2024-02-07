Long Island to host two LEGO fan events this year

Long Island LEGO fans rejoice! Long Island is set to host two separate LEGO fan events this year.

Brick Fest Live will be at the Nassau Coliseum April 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. LEGO fans can currently pre-register for tickets for the event.

Among the attractions at Brick Fest Live are a LEGO pit you can climb in with more than 200,000 bricks, a graffiti wall, a floor mural, and contestants from the LEGO Masters TV show.

In October, the Brick Convention Long Island is coming to the Suffolk Credit Union Arena.

The even will have two sessions on Oct. 19 and two on Oct. 20. A portion of the proceeds from the event goes to Creations for Charity.

The Brick Convention will have "massive LEGO displays," Star Wars displays, trains, a LEGO city, brick pits, and life-size models.

Tickets are are currently available for each session and run $17.82, including fees and taxes.

Brick Convenion (courtesy: Brick Convention)