Long Island

Long Island to host two LEGO fan events this year

By Brad Luck

Brick Convention

Long Island LEGO fans rejoice! Long Island is set to host two separate LEGO fan events this year.

Brick Fest Live will be at the Nassau Coliseum April 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. LEGO fans can currently pre-register for tickets for the event.

Among the attractions at Brick Fest Live are a LEGO pit you can climb in with more than 200,000 bricks, a graffiti wall, a floor mural, and contestants from the LEGO Masters TV show.

In October, the Brick Convention Long Island is coming to the Suffolk Credit Union Arena.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The even will have two sessions on Oct. 19 and two on Oct. 20. A portion of the proceeds from the event goes to Creations for Charity.

The Brick Convention will have "massive LEGO displays," Star Wars displays, trains, a LEGO city, brick pits, and life-size models.

Tickets are are currently available for each session and run $17.82, including fees and taxes.

Brick Convenion
(courtesy: Brick Convention)
(courtesy: Brick Convention)

This article tagged under:

Long IslandLegos
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us