Which two years in history did the Times Square ball not drop?

The dropping of the ball in Times Square to ring in the New Year is an annual tradition watched all over the world.

But did you know that the Times Square ball did not drop two years in its history?

When did the Times Square ball not drop?

The Times Square ball did not drop in 1942 and 1943.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Why did the Times Square ball not drop during World War II?

A New Year's Eve ball has dropped in Times Square for nearly 120 years, with the exception of 1942 and 1943 when nightly “dimouts” occurred during World War II to protect the city from attacks.

What happened in 1942 and 1943 in Times Square for New Year's Eve?

There was no ball drop in Times Square on New Year's Eve, but crowds still gathered and marked the beginning of the new year with a moment of silence during World War II, the Times Square Alliance says.

When was the first year of the Times Square ball drop?

The ball first dropped in 1907 in Times Square on New Year's Eve, according to the official Times Square website.