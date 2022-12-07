‘Tis the Season — for Holiday Fire Safety: Tips from Professionals to Prevent a Blaze

From Christmas trees to candles to holiday lights, holiday décor makes homes festive but can also increase the risk of fires.

"The holidays bring cheer, love, and joy to New Yorkers each year,” said FASNY president Edward Tase, Jr. "Unfortunately, it historically also brings an increase in home fires. Dry trees, unattended cooking, and forgotten candles can all lead to tragedy. We want all New Yorkers to enjoy a safe and accident-free holiday."

From 2015-2019, Christmas trees caused an average of 160 home fires, while 790 blazes were caused by holiday decorations, and candles caused 7,400 every year. In addition to decorations, cooking fires are common in the home during the holiday season. Approximately 49 percent of home fires are caused by cooking incidents, making it the leading cause of all home fires.

Here are some tips from the National Fire Protection Agency, Firefighters Association of New York and FDNY that will help keep you and your loved ones safe during winter festivities!

Christmas Trees

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

When picking a tree, shake it to check for dryness. If too many dry needles fall, choose a fresher tree.

Cut trees 2 inches from the base of the trunk before placing the tree to help keep it fresher longer.

Keep the tree at least three feet away from any heat source.

Add water to the tree stand and water the tree daily.

Dispose of the tree immediately after Christmas or when it becomes dry. Dried trees pose an increased fire hazard.

Decorations and Lightning

Choose decorations that are flame resistant, flame retardant, or created with noncombustible materials.

Do not overload electrical outlets, extension chords and power strips.

Turn off all lights before leaving the home or going to bed.

Use lights and electrical decorations that are stamped with the name or symbol of an independent testing lab.

Inspect new and used lights before using them. Replace strings of lights that have worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

Candles and Candelabras

Keep lit candles and candelabras at least a foot away from decorations and any other combustible materials.

Never use lit candles to decorate a tree.

Never leave lit candles unattended.

Keep children and pets away from lit candles.

Extinguish candles before they burn within 2 inches of the holder.

Refrain from using candles in bedrooms and other areas where people sleep.

Cooking