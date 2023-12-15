holidays

These are the best Christmas songs to fall asleep to, study finds

By Tom Shea

Getty Images

You don't need a "Silent Night" in order catch get some sleep — you just may just need to be listening to it.

A recent study found which ten Christmas songs are the best ones to help people fall asleep and get a good night's rest. Bed Kingdom, a UK-based bedding store, conducted the research by analyzing key song characteristics from more than 300 tracks found in "sleep playlists" on Spotify.

The study measured five different categories in songs: beats per minute (BPM), danceability, happiness, liveness and acousticness. On average, the songs featured in the sleeping playlists had an average of 94 beats per minute (for reference, most pop songs have a BPM of over 100, while country songs will often be under 100). The songs also had low levels of danceability, happiness and liveness, with high acoustic levels, according to the study.

A wide variety of artists were best suited to help attain a full and festive sleep, including Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Michael Bublé and Andrea Bocelli. It also had some other modern festive icons like Kelly Clarkson and Mariah Carey (although no, "All I Want for Christmas" did not make the list, unsurprising given its upbeat sound and BPM of around 150).

Overall, the top 10 Christmas sleeping songs featured slow, relaxing, acoustic melodies that can lull listeners to sleep. So which artists and songs made the list? See the results below:

Artist(s)Song
Mother's Daughter, Beck Pete, Ryan James TillemaThe Secret of Christmas
Michael BoltonWhite Christmas
Michael BubléSilent Night
Andrea BocelliAngels We Have Heard on High
Frank SinatraI'll Be Home for Christmas
Kelly ClarksonHave Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Ellie GouldingO Holy Night
Doris DayChristmas Present
Nat King ColeA Cradle in Bethlehem
Mariah CareyChristmas Time Is in the Air Again

holidays
