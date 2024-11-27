Thanksgiving parade 2024 balloon inflation: How to watch, streaming channel

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation is taking place Wednesday afternoon on the Upper West Side, giving New Yorkers a chance to preview the balloons ahead of the big event.

Spectators are welcome to attend the public viewing of the balloon inflation, but if you won't be able to make it there, NBC New York has you covered with special live coverage Wednesday at 2 p.m.

How can I watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation?

NBC 4 New York will present a special program reporting live on the balloon inflation at 2 p.m. ET on the NBC 4 New York streaming channel wherever you stream, or in the NBC New York app.

When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 1 to 6 p.m.

The line for public viewing will open at 12 p.m.

Where is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation takes places on the Upper West Side outside of the Museum of Natural History between West 77th and West 81st Streets.

Where do I go for the balloon inflation?

Spectators can enter the line at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue. Entry closes at 6 p.m.

What streets are closed for the balloon inflation?

Central Park West will be closed from West 72nd Street to West 86th Street through 12 p.m. on Thursday.

West 72nd Street to West 85th Street will be closed from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue through 12 p.m. on Thursday.

The 79th Street Transverse will be closed through 12 p.m. on Thursday.

When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m.

How long does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade run?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade runs until 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Where does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The parade begins at West 77th Street and Central Park West at 8:30 a.m.

What is the route of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade starts on the Upper West Side at West 77th Street and Central Park West.

The balloons, floats and bands will then run along Central Park West from West 77th Street to West 59th Street. It will go around Columbus Circle and east on Central Park South.

From Central Park South, the parade will turn down 6th Avenue. The parade will run down 6th Avenue to Macy's Herald Square on West 34th Street.

Where are the best spots to watch the Thanksgiving Day parade?

Spectators can watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade along much of the route.

Some spots to consider viewing include Central Park West between West 60th and West 77th Streets, Central Park South, or on 6th Avenue between West 38th Streets and Central Park South.

There are a few areas that do not allow public viewing including: