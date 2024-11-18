Thanksgiving is on the last possible date in 2024: Here's why the holiday feels late

If you think Thanksgiving feels later than usual in 2024, you are not alone.

Thanksgiving Day in 2024 is falling on the last possible date the holiday could be in November.

Thanksgiving always falls on the fourth Thursday in November, but this year, it's coming on the last week of the month.

Why does Thanksgiving feel late this year?

The earliest possible date for Thanksgiving any year in Nov. 22 and the latest is Nov. 28. This year, Thanksgiving falls on that latest possible date of Nov. 28. That later date will bring less than four weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, which falls on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

For perspective, Thanksgiving in 2023 fell on Nov. 23, but felt earlier because there were five Thursdays in that month, giving an extra week between Turkey Day and Christmas.

When is Thanksgiving Day in 2024?

Thanksgiving Day in 2024 is on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Nov. 28 is the fourth Thursday in November in 2024, and therefore, when the Thanksgiving holiday will be held this year.

When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be held on Thursday, Nov. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern time.

It will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

How long has Thanksgiving been held on the last Thursday in November?

On December 26, 1941, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed legislation from Congress into law "establishing the fourth Thursday in November as the Federal Thanksgiving Day holiday," according to the National Archives.

Roosevelt had originally worried about a shorter shopping season and in 1939, he issued a proclamation moving Thanksgiving to the second Thursday in November. While about two-thirds of the states went along with it, about a third of the states declared Thanksgiving would be on the last Thursday in November.

For two years, the country celebrated two days as Thanksgiving, the second and the last Thursdays in November, until that 1941 bill became law establishing what we know now as the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving was first celebrated in 1789 when President George Washington declared a "Day of Publick Thanksgivin."

Is Thanksgiving a federal holiday?

Thanksgiving is one of 11 official federal holidays, according to the Office of Personnel Management.

When will Thanksgiving be in 2025?

Thanksgiving 2025 will fall on November 27.

It will be 2028 before we get that extra week back before Thanksgiving Day and Christmas. In 2028, Thanksgiving will be on Nov. 23, the second earliest possible date.

What are the federal holidays?

The federal holidays are: