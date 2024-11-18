When is Thanksgiving 2024?: Here's what to know about the upcoming holiday

Thanksgiving is just days away, which means meals and time with family and friends, are just around the corner.

The holiday is on the later side this year.

Thanksgiving always falls on the fourth Thursday in November.

The earliest possible date for Thanksgiving any year in Nov. 22 and the latest is Nov. 28. This year, Thanksgiving falls on that latest possible date of Nov. 28. That later date will bring less than four weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, which falls on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

When is Thanksgiving Day in 2024?

Thanksgiving Day in 2024 is on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Nov. 28 is the fourth Thursday in November in 2024, and therefore, when the Thanksgiving holiday will be held this year.

How long has Thanksgiving been held on the last Thursday in November?

On December 26, 1941, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed legislation from Congress into law "establishing the fourth Thursday in November as the Federal Thanksgiving Day holiday," according to the National Archives.

Thanksgiving was first celebrated in 1789 when President George Washington declared a "Day of Publick Thanksgivin."

When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be held on Thursday, Nov. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern time.

It will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

When is "Black Friday" 2024?

Black Friday 2024 will take place on Friday, Nov. 29.

Black Friday is typically the big start to the holiday shopping season and an important day for retailers when a number of sales are held.

When is "Small Business Saturday" 2024?

Small Business Saturday will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30 in 2024.

"Small Business S"Please join SBA and organizations across the country as they celebrate small business contributions to their communities by shopping at a small business on November 30, Small Business Saturday," the Small Business Administration announced.

The SBA has co-sponsored the event since 2011. It was originally started by American Express in 2010.

When is "Cyber Monday" 2024?

Cyber Monday, when many retailers will offer significant sales and discounts, will take place Monday, Dec. 2. This year, that date falls just over three weeks from Christmas.

The National Retail Federation launched Cyber Monday in 2005, according to NBC News.