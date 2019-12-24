Bring a Fa-La-La-La-Flashlight! Private NYC Park Will Open to Public for Caroling Hour

What to Know If you're looking to brush up on holiday classics but have always wished to visit the private and ultra-exclusive Gramercy Park, your dreams are about to come true this Christmas Eve -- just make sure to bring a flashlight!

If you're looking to brush up on holiday classics but have always wished to visit the private and ultra-exclusive Gramercy Park, your dreams are about to come true this Christmas Eve -- just make sure to bring a flashlight!

The green space that is generally closed off to the public will open for one hour for "Caroling in the Park."

From 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, the park's trustees, Rev. Tom Pike and Arlene Harrison -- who is the "mayor" of the park and president of the Gramercy Park Block Association -- will lead the singing.

For those planning on attending the festive event, organizers ask them to bring flashlights. Additionally, in a link found on Facebook, the Gramercy Park Block Association provide will-be participants with the lyrics to the carols that will be sung, including "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," "Deck the Halls" and "Silent Night," among others.

"Caroling in the Park started as a small community tradition where we welcomed those from the neighborhood to join for caroling. In recent years, due to widespread news coverage and social media, this tradition has grown to attract neighbors from around the world, who we warmly welcome to join in a festive evening of singing classic carols," Gramercy Park Block Association President Arlene Harrison tells News 4.

The Trustees of Gramercy Park sponsor Caroling in the Park, organized by the Gramercy Park Block Association.