Holidays

Lights Out!: Saks Fifth Avenue says no holiday light show this year

Saks Fifth Avenue's popular holiday light show will not take place in 2024, but its window display will still happen

By NBC New York Staff and Steven Bognar

Telemundo

One of the most popular signs of the holidays in New York City is no more.

Saks will not put on its typical light show on the building's Fifth Avenue façade this holiday season, the company confirmed Monday to NBC New York.

"For some time we have contemplated changing our approach. We will not be doing a light show this year, as we've changed our approach to the holiday windows," a Saks Fifth Avenue spokesperson told NBC New York.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

New Yorkers walking down Fifth Avenue this month may have noticed that there are no signs of preparations for a light show on the front of the building.

Saks will still have new looks for its iconic window displays starting in November. The company said it will be "celebrating the season by honoring the architectural significance of this iconic building, elegantly illuminating the facade and framing the holiday windows, as well as highlighting the fashion for which Saks Fifth Avenue is known."

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 18: Crowd gather at Rockefeller center to see light show on Saks Fifth Avenue store building decorated with Christmas lights in New York City, United States on December 18, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 18: Crowd gather at Rockefeller center to see light show on Saks Fifth Avenue store building decorated with Christmas lights in New York City, United States on December 18, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Saks said shoppers will see the illuminated building and hear "magical jingles" during the holiday season. But a Saks spokesperson confirmed the traditional light show that New Yorkers are familiar with will not happen in 2024.

Holidays

From gift guides to local events, we're here to help you celebrate in style

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 23 hours ago

Here's how the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is picked, moved and decorated

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Nov 9

2024 Christmas tree hoisted into place at Rockefeller Center

This season marks the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship location.

Last year's holiday light show and windows were a partnership between Saks and Dior. Actress Jennifer Lawrence attended last year's light show premiere, which included a fireworks display.

More information on this year's window display will be available later this month.

This article tagged under:

Holidays
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us