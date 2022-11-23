How to Defrost Turkey? How Many Ounces in a Pound? Top Thanksgiving Questions Answered

Thanksgiving 2022 is this Thursday, Nov. 24 - and just like every year, people have a LOT of questions about how to cook.

So in case you didn't figure it out last year - and there are no good restaurants open nearby - here are some answers to your top cooking questions.

How to Defrost Turkey?

Defrosting turkey is not as easy as it looks - there are huge safety implications if it's not done properly.

The CDC has an incredibly informative website specifically dedicated to turkey preparation.

This is what the government agency advises for safe turkey thawing:

Use one of these methods to thaw your turkey.

Thaw your turkey in the refrigerator. Keep your turkey in its original wrapping and place it in a container before putting it in the refrigerator. The container will prevent the turkey juice from dripping on other food. Allow about 24 hours of thawing for each 4 to 5 pounds of turkey. A turkey thawed in the refrigerator can remain in the refrigerator once it’s been thawed for 1 to 2 days before cooking.

Thaw your turkey in cold water. Be sure your turkey is in a leakproof plastic bag before you place it in the sink. The bag will prevent the turkey juice from spreading in the kitchen. The bag also will prevent the turkey from absorbing water, which could make your cooked turkey runny. Make sure to completely cover your turkey with cold tap water. Change the water every 30 minutes. Allow about 30 minutes of thawing for each pound of turkey. A turkey thawed in cold water must be cooked immediately after thawing.

Thaw your turkey in the microwave. Follow the microwave manufacturer’s instructions for thawing your turkey. A turkey thawed in the microwave must be cooked immediately after thawing.



Never thaw your turkey by leaving it out on the counter. A turkey must thaw at a safe temperature. When a turkey stays out at room temperature for more than 2 hours, its temperature becomes unsafe even if the center is still frozen. Germs can grow rapidly in the “danger zone” between 40°F and 140°F.

How Many Ounces in a Pound?

There are 16 ounces in a pound. (And while you didn't ask, let us help you out a little - there are about 28 grams in an ounce.)

How Many Cups in a Gallon?

One gallon is 16 cups. There are 2 cups in a pint, 4 cups in a quart and 4 quarts in a gallon.

How Many Ounces in a Gallon?

If you're measuring liquids, there are 128 fluid ounces in one gallon.

How Long to Cook a Turkey?

Butterball, one of the best-known commercial turkey brands, has a chart on their website where they break down cooking times, both by weight of the turkey and whether the turkey is stuffed or not. (Depending on the size of the bird, adding stuffing can add up to 75 minutes to the cooking time.)

Generally speaking, an unstuffed 6-pound bird can take as little as two hours, and a stuffed 30-pound bird can take more than six hours.

But, again - safety first, consult the instructions and follow them closely.

How to Carve a Turkey

Gently. Very gently. Always be careful with sharp knives, and don't get too fancy, that's for the professionals.

But if you need tips on carving a turkey at least a little better, the Culinary Institute of America has you covered.