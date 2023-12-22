Dimmer Dyker Heights: Fewer homes reportedly participate in annual holiday lights show

There's nothing quite like Dyker Heights during the holidays. But the community may be losing its luster.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people travel to the Brooklyn neighborhood — otherwise known as "Dyker Lights" this time of year — to see the over-the-top displays.

But according to a report, the holiday spirit isn't quite as strong (or at least bright) this year compared to past shows. The Wall Street Journal reported that there are fewer homes all decked out in lights.

The outlet talked to residents who live in the area, who said a lot of the families who started the tradition in the 1980s — and took off in the early 2010s — just aren't there anymore, having either passed away or moved to other areas, especially during the pandemic.

And while a lot of new neighbors are excited about joining in the fun, the Journal found, others said they didn't have the time, money or inclination to create the same elaborate displays.