Chocolate Step Aside — Here are the Most Extraordinary Advent Calendars Out Right Now

For many, it was a childhood staple: Opening up that little door to reveal a chocolate surprise everyday until Christmas.

However, 2022 has taken Advent calendars to an entirely new level. Cheese, wine, Chapstick and makeup are just a few of the things you can look to unbox during the month of December.

Aldi is known for its array of impressive, yet inexpensive, Advent calendars. The supermarket chain notoriously sells out almost instantly.

According to Aldi's website, all of the Advent calendars that rolled out on Nov. 2 of this year are sold out. There are a few new varieties, such as a "crafting" advent calendar, that were released at the end of the month and in early December that are currently still available.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Wine, cheese, beer and hard seltzer calendars are some of the highlights of this year's collection, and shoppers took to social media with excitement of their finds.

While Aldi may appeal to the average consumer, not all come at an affordable cost. High-end brands like Swarovski, Joe Malone and Tiffany & Co. have all jumped in on the trend with luxury advent calendars.

If you are looking to break the bank, Dior is offering its Trunk of Dreams advent for a whopping $3,500.

If lip balm is a winter essential for you, the Burt's Bees or Chapstick advent calendar this may be exactly what you're looking for.

Both Burt's Bees and Chapstick have created Advent calendars featuring 12 days of flavored lip balms.

It can be hard to leave our furry friends out of the action, but luckily you don't have to. There are a number of pet Advent calendars that contain treats and toys.

Some pet stores are even offering Advent calendars by popular brands like Kong.

One of the most popular themes of the season is the makeup and skincare Advent calendars.

Sephora, Kylie Cosmetrics, bareMinerals and Bloomingdales all offer beautifully packaged calendars with a wide array of beauty products and perfumes to open in the days leading up to Christmas.

Videos that show unboxings of all sorts of advent calendars have been going viral for weeks and garnering millions of views on TikTok.

One TikTok influencer decided to do some real good with the products she got from her calendars. Courtney Cahoon (@courtneyycahoon) has made videos unboxing dozens of advent calendars and showcasing hundreds of different products to her 700,000+ followers.

On Dec. 8th, she posted a video explaining how she was on her way to donate all of the products she did not use from her Advent calendars to a woman's shelter in Salt Lake City.

She called it a "humbling" experience, and it was a good reminder of what many would call the true spirit of the holidays.