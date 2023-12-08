America's favorite Christmas cookie? It's not chocolate chip or even gingerbread

It's the most wonderful time of the year — especially if you love sweets.

The holidays always come with plenty of (and sometimes too many) delicious desserts that would satisfy any sweet tooth or sugar craving. Nearly 70 percent of Americans said they plan on making Christmas candy, cookies or desserts this season, according to a poll by Monmouth University.

But with so many different kinds of treats to make, narrowing it down to just cookies hardly makes decisions any easier. So which one is America's favorite to make — and more importantly, to eat?

In a bit of a runaway, frosted sugar cookies claimed the top spot, according to the Monmouth Poll conducted Nov. 30th to Dec. 4. Nearly a third (32%) of respondents chose that as their cookie of choice for the holidays.

“If you want to please your family’s palate this holiday season, your best bet is icing up a batch of Christmas tree or snowflake shaped sugar cookies. But frankly, you really can’t go wrong with pretty much any cookie on this list,” said Patrick Murray, the director of the polling institute.

Gingerbread cookies finished second, with 12% claiming that is their favorite, just edging out chocolate chip (11%). No other cookie got more than 10% of support.

Snickerdoodle got 6%, while butter, peanut butter and chocolate each got 4%. There was a variety of others named, but some of those polled said their top cookie is, put simply, mom's.

The poll also found that the vast majority of Americans (79%) believe they are on Santa's good list. Only one in 10 think they'd be found on the naughty list.