Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are ‘Officially Done' With IVF

Kourtney Kardashian is poosh-ing back the curtain on her baby journey with husband Travis Barker.

On the season three premiere of "The Kardashians," the 44-year-old got candid about where she and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, now stand after undergoing the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process.

"We are officially done with IVF," Kardashian, who has previously spoken about her and Barker's fertility journey on the Hulu show, candidly shared in a confessional. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

The Poosh creator went on to share she had seven eggs frozen before her relationship with Barker even began, but most of them "didn't survive the thaw" and "none of them made it to an embryo."

"The freezing of the eggs isn't guaranteed," she explained. "I think that that's a misunderstanding. People do it thinking that it's like a safety net and it's not."

Given that the IVF process took a toll on both her physical and mental health, the reality star is taking a more natural approach to conceiving and just going with the flow. "Whatever's meant to be," noted Kardashian, who shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. "Being happy is most important, and being a good parent to my kids."

Her blended family with Barker also includes his daughter Alabama, 17, son Landon, 19 and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from the musician's previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

New episodes of "The Kardashians" drop every Thursday on Hulu.