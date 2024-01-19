Celebrity News

Why Jacob Elordi is worried to return to ‘Euphoria' season 3

Although "Euphoria" season three hasn’t begun filming, "Saltburn" actor Jacob Elordi revealed the one reason he’s already nervous to return.

Australian actor Jacob Elordi arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of "Saltburn"
Jacob Elordi wants a little less conversation and a little more action when it comes to shooting "Euphoria."

With filming of the HBO series' third season still not underway, the "Priscilla" actor revealed that he's getting a little worried he's aging out of his role as teen football jock Nate Jacobs.

"I hope [filming is] soon, otherwise they're going to have to Benjamin Button me or something," he joked on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Jan. 18. "I'm going to have, like, a bad back, walking down the hallway."

The 26-year-old then addressed rumors that the latest installment of the series, which is expected to premiere in 2025, will include a time-jump, taking the characters out of high school and into adulthood.

"I'm assuming that we're going to have to go forward," he said. "Otherwise it's going to seem like a weird bit."

Elordi, who stars alongside major names like Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney in the Sam Levinson-created show, has racked up a ton of new fans from appearing in the drama's first two seasons, including one unexpected A-list admirer.

"The biggest one is probably Leonardo DiCaprio, which sounds like a crazy name-drop," the "Saltburn" star shared. "But yeah, Leonardo DiCaprio."

Elordi went on to detail how he discovered the Oscar winner was an avid "Euphoria" viewer.

"I basically emailed him, and forced him to hang out with me." "Priscilla" star Cailee Spaeny dishes on working with her co-star Jacob Elordi, and their awkward bonding experience horseback riding to the Hollywood sign.

"He came up to me in a club one time when I was sort of much younger," the Australia native explained. "There's really loud music and everything and he's like, 'Hey, the shot in the first season, you know, the shot where you came in.' And then it's just him and I, and we're in this club just going like... talking about camera angles."

To no one's surprise, Elordi made it clear that the feeling's mutual, adding, "He's the GOAT."

