Universal Orlando Resort Shares Mischievous New Look at Minion Land

Guests will have a new way to make mischief at Universal Studios Florida this summer.

The park shared some new details and looks for its upcoming Minion Land. The new land will expand upon the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction on Illumination Ave. and features new experiences for guests of all ages.

Guests will be greeted by a “Minion Land” marquee when they enter the land. From there, they can enjoy interactive attractions and tasty treats.

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast is among the top attractions coming to Minion Land. The gaming experience lets guests compete against each while playing the role of the villain.

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Orlando Resort. Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

There will also be an Illumination Theater where guests can meet characters from the “Despicable Me” and “Sing” franchises.

Foodies will have plenty of choices at Minion Land, too.

Illumination’s Minion Cafe will be the marquee dining destination. Its three themed areas – the Kitchen, the Breakroom and the Dining Room – will give guests a different look into life as a Minion. As for the menu, signature dishes include Otto’s Noodle Bowl, the Steak & “Cheese Ray” Sandwich and Bob’s Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff.

Otto’s Noodle Bowl at Minion Cafe at Universal Orlando Resort. Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Steak & “Cheese Ray” Sandwich at Minion Cafe at Universal Orlando Resort. Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Bob’s Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff at Minion Cafe at Universal Orlando Resort. Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Minion Land will also have its own bakery, Bake My Day, that dishes out Minion-themed treats and merchandise.

Elsewhere, Pop-A-Nana will combine popcorn and the Minions’ love for bananas and Freeze Ray Pops will help guests cool off with popsicles and beverages.

Universal Orlando Resort has not announced an official opening date for Minion Land.