Trevor Noah will host the 2024 Grammy Awards for the fourth year in a row

For those keeping count, the 66th Grammys will mark his fourth consecutive year of hosting duties.

By Maria Sherman

Trevor Noah attends the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

As the age-old adage goes, don't mess with success. The Grammy Awards aren't, bringing Trevor Noah back as host in 2024.

Noah shared the news Wednesday night on his podcast “What Now? With Trevor Noah.”

SZA heads into the 2024 ceremony with a leading nine nominations. “Kill Bill,” her revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance. “SOS” is also up for album of the year and best progressive R&B album. The 2024 ceremony is the second time SZA has been nominated for record, album, and song in the same year.

Phoebe Bridgers has the second-most nominations, with seven. Six of those are with her band boygenius. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff also earned six.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 4 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

