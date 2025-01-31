Concerts

The Weeknd announces 2025 North America stadium tour

The Weeknd's tour will stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 5

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Weeknd has a new album and a new tour to go with it.

On Friday, The Weeknd released "Hurry Up Tomorrow" as the final part of a trilogy of albums. The recording superstar also announce a new stadium tour, "After Hours Til Dawn."

The Weeknd concert presale details

Fans can sign up for presale access for The Weeknd's upcoming tour through Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern.

The presale will run from Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. until Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.

Cash App Visa card customers will have an exclusive presale starting Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.

The Weeknd onsale date

General on-sale tickets for The Weekend's 2025 North American stadium tour will begin Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at the official tour site.

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn tour dates 2025

  • May 9 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium
  • May 24 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
  • May 30 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
  • June 05 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
  • June 10 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
  • Sat Jun 14 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
  • June 21 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
  • June 25 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
  • June 26 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
  • July 05 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
  • July 08 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi's Stadium
  • July 12 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
  • July 15 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
  • July 19 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
  • July 24 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
  • July 27 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
  • July 28 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
  • July 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
  • Aug. 02 – Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium
  • Aug. 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
  • Aug. 15 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Aug. 21 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Aug. 24 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
  • Aug. 27 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
  • Aug. 30 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
  • Sept. 03 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

