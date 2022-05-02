The 2022 Met Gala in Photos

The 2022 Met Gala is back to the first Monday of May after years of pandemic disruption, and the dress code is gilded glamour. Here's a round up of the best red carpet looks from the biggest night in fashion.

7 photos
1/7
John Shearer/Getty Images
Chloe Kim attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City.
2/7
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City.
3/7
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Autumn de Wilde attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City.
4/7
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Janicza Bravo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City.
5/7
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City.
6/7
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Actress Blake Lively and husband actor Ryan Reynolds arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York.
7/7
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Anna Wintour attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City.

This article tagged under:

Met Gala 2022fashionMet GalaAnna Wintourthe metropolitan museum of art

More Photo Galleries

Coachella in Pictures: Weekend 1, Day 1
Coachella in Pictures: Weekend 1, Day 1
Pictures: Multiple People Hurt in Brooklyn Subway Shooting
Pictures: Multiple People Hurt in Brooklyn Subway Shooting
Photos: Johnny Depp Supporters Rally Amid Virginia Libel Case
Photos: Johnny Depp Supporters Rally Amid Virginia Libel Case
2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us