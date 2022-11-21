‘Supernatural' Actress Nicki Aycox Dead at 47

The "Supernatural" family has lost one of its own.

Actress Nicki Aycox, who portrayed character Meg Masters on the CW series alongside Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles in 2006 and 2008, died on Nov. 16, her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky shared on Facebook. She was 47.

"My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side," Ceklosky wrote in her Nov. 17 post. "Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her."

As news of Aycox's passing emerged, Eric Kripke — the creator of "Supernatural" — mourned her death on Twitter. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young," he wrote on Nov. 20. "She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster' legendary. #RIP #SPN #SPNFamily @JensenAckles @jarpad."

While an official cause of death has not been shared publicly, Aycox previously opened up about her battle with leukemia.

"Hi all! Sorry 4 time away," she wrote on Instagram in March 2021. "I can't believe my last 3 months. But, it makes sense now. I became very ill thinking I had covid in Jan and Feb. well things came to a head. I ended up in a hospital diagnosed with [leukemia]."

"I want everyone to know I'm doing incredibly well and fighting my way thru chemo," she continued. "I will update with a better pic of myself, and talk about staying positive thru the worst of times. take care of yourself all! I'll be back better, stronger, and wiser!"

Aycox's last Instagram update was posted in March of this year. "#alwayskeepfighting STOP! DO NOT attempt to sing 80's music after taking high doses of chemo will cause memory loss," she captioned a video of herself. "Literally got not 1 lyric correct #cancersucks #chemosucks #aml #cityofhope #highdosechemo #luekemia #chemosideeffects #chemofunny #chemowarrior #cancerwarrior."