Spiritual Teacher Ram Dass Dies at 88

Famed spiritual teacher Ram Dass, whose book "Be Here Now" introduced millions to mindfulness and meditation, has died, according to a post on his Instagram. He was 88.

"With tender hearts we share that Ram Dass (born Richard Alpert) died peacefully at home in Maui on December 22, 2019 surrounded by loved ones," the post said.

A trained Harvard psychologist, Dass worked with Timothy Leary in the early 1960s to explore the therapeutic possibilities of psychedelic drugs. He was also known for his many sayings, including, "We're all just walking each other home."

In the Instagram post, Dass's family thanked his fans and followers for their support.

"We are grateful for the heart to heart connection we have cultivated here and appreciate all the love that has poured out today," the post said.

Funeral services have not yet been announced.