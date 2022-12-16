‘Seinfeld' Starts Petition to Make Festivus a National Holiday

It's a Festivus miracle!

The social media accounts for "Seinfeld" launched a petition on Friday to have Festivus, the fictitious alternative holiday created by Frank Costanza on the hit sitcom, turned into an actual national holiday.

So, get the pole out of the crawl space.

We're doing it! We've launched a petition to make Festivus a national holiday. It's time to honor Frank Costanza's legacy. It's time to #MakeFestivusOfficial! Join the cause. pic.twitter.com/YwTnVpY7xj — Seinfeld (@SeinfeldTV) December 16, 2022

The “Seinfeld” Facebook page first posted the link to the Change.org petition shortly after midnight ET on Friday along with the hashtag #MakeFestivusOfficial.

“The world is filled with countless holidays!” the petition reads. “There's almost too many, yet the universal holiday of Festivus isn't recognized. That’s preposterous! Festivus brings EVERYONE together, but we still can't get a lousy day off of work.

“Now’s the time to right the wrong. It’s our duty to honor Frank Costanza and his legacy by making Festivus a national holiday.”

That would make Festivus real and spectacular.

Festivus - as explained by Frank Costanza, who was portrayed by the late Jerry Stiller - began after he got into a fist fight with a fellow holiday shopper while trying to purchase the last doll at the store for his son, George.

"As I rained blows upon him, I realized there had to be another way," Frank Costanza said in the episode, which originally aired Dec. 18, 1997 on NBC.

The incident led to Frank creating a new holiday...

"A Festivus for the rest of us!" he said.

Celebrated on Dec. 23, Festivus features a metal pole that requires no decoration in place of a Christmas tree ("I find tinsel distracting," Frank said.).

The holiday begins with the airing of grievances, during which the family is gathered around and told all the ways in which they were a disappointment over the past year ("I got a lot of problems with you people! And now you're gonna hear about it!").

It concludes with the feats of strength, a wrestling match of sorts ("Until you pin me, George, Festivus is not over!").

“The pole, the airing of grievances, the feats of strength – they’re no longer just Costanza family traditions,” the petition reads. “They’re our collective heritage.”

The "Seinfeld" accounts also organized a Festivus campaign last holiday season encouraging Christmas decorators to save a tree and put up a pole. For every photo of a pole that was posted on social media with the hashtag #FestivusSavesTrees, one tree was to be planted.

Another Festivus miracle!