See Kate Middleton's Angelic Look at King Charles' First Banquet

On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Clad in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham that featured silver embellishments on the shoulders, the 40-year-old paired the eye-catching number with an equally dazzling accessory: the Lover's Knot tiara.

The diadem was a favorite of the late Princess Diana, whose title was succeeded by Kate in September when Charles ascended to the British throne following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Adorned with 38 teardrop-shaped pearls suspended underneath arches, the stunning headpiece has become a go-to for Kate, having worn it in 2015, 2016 and 2019 to the family's Diplomatic Reception.

For the banquet, which was held to welcome South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the United Kingdom, Kate also wore pearl drop earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law and a triple-stranded pearl and diamond bracelet from Queen Elizabeth's jewelry collection. She completed her look with a blue sash signifying her role as a member of the Royal Victorian Order and a yellow ribbon to denote her position in the Royal Family Order.

