See It: Lizzo Plays President James Madison's Crystal Flute on Stage in DC

If Lizzo’s shining, even James Madison’s crystal flute is gonna shine.

When the singer's "The Special Tour" stopped at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, she accepted an invitation from the Library of Congress to play a 200-year-old flute that was once given to former President Madison. The flute may have been among a few things first lady Dolly Madison saved after British troops set fire to the White House in 1814.

Lizzo said she was the first person to ever play the instrument.

“It’s crystal! It’s like playing out of a wine glass,” she told her audience to cheers and laughs.

She played a few notes, making it seem like she’d been practicing on it for years — she is a classically trained flutist, after all.

“Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history,” Lizzo said.

U.S. Capitol Police safely returned the flute, according to the Library of Congress.