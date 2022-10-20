Report: Adam Sandler, Safdie brothers reuniting for Netflix movie originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Adam Sandler is teaming back up with the Safdie brothers and reportedly entering the world of card collecting.

Netflix picked up the untitled project, which will be written, directed and produced by Josh and Benny Safdie, according to multiple reports.

Sandler and the Safdies first worked together for 2019’s “Uncut Gems.” That movie tied into the sports world by bringing in Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett to play himself while Sandler’s character was entrenched in sports gambling.

Sandler’s most recent role in “Hustle” also centered around basketball. He starred as a Philadelphia 76ers scout looking to bring an international talent, played by Toronto Raptors forward Juancho Hernangomez, into the NBA. Sandler has other prominent sports movies in his catalog, too, including “Happy Gilmore,” “The Waterboy” and “The Longest Yard.”

The Safdies have not directed a feature film since “Uncut Gems.” Benny has acted in other projects since that movie premiered, including “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “Licorice Pizza.”

Trading cards have risen in popularity – and price – in recent years. In August, a 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle card broke a sports memorabilia record by selling for a staggering $12.6 million. That sale came just weeks after 1909 T-206 Honus Wagner set the record with a $7.25 million price tag.

Netflix has not confirmed when the new movie will be released. Deadline reported that the hope is for the project to shoot in the second quarter of 2023.