Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri and Rhea Seehorn light up the Emmy Awards silver carpet

Television's finest brought the silver carpet alive in color, vying with a sea of black, on Monday at the strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards, including a 3D-molded black look for Ayo Edebiri and sparkly chartreuse for Rhea Seehorn.

Edebiri of “The Bear” walked in a strapless custom gown from Louis Vuitton. It was molded to her body and fell above the ankle. “We're snatched and loving it,” she told E!

Riley Keough also went for black as the classic color made the bright color pop at the 2023 Emmys.

Seehorn of “Better Call Saul” shone in sparkly sequins on her long-sleeve, high-neck gown by Naeem Khan. When it comes to her looks, she told The Associated Press, she's not about things “falling out.” Being able to use the restroom is another fashion requirement.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“I do love dress up,” she said.

Hollywood’s duel strikes last year delayed TV’s big night, unleashing high-volume fashion energy this awards season. There were metallics, floral patterns and, yes, trains.

Dominique Fishback felt it in a pale blue halter ballgown with a wide train. Joy Sunday felt it in an optimistic optic white off-shoulder trouser look with two long pieces trailing behind her. So did Tom Colicchio in a red velvet jacket.

Cristo Fernández split the color difference in two tones: a brown jacket with black accents and trousers.

Janelle James of “Abbott Elementary” was among the stars who chose red.

“It's Rodarte. I just learned how to say that,” James laughed. Her jewels, including a pear-drop pendant, were Fred Leighton.

Sarah Snook was also in red by Vivienne Westwood. Her skinny straps were slightly off the shoulder and the skirt of her gown was full and pleated. Meghann Fahy's red look came with rosettes skimming her strapless neckline. A very pregnant Suki Waterhouse killed the fashion game in a red Valentino open at the sides.

Issa Rae’s feathers on a champagne-colored embroidered tulle caftan fluttered on the carpet. Her winged look was by Pamella Roland.

“We have a pearl moment. We have a bit of sequins. Just bedazzled. I felt like I wanted to give a little drama, you know,” she said.

Hannah Waddingham, who rarely disappoints on a red carpet, was true to her fashion self in a plunging neckline body skimmer with all-over sparkle. It was custom Marchesa. Quinta Brunson, another fashion standout, wore dainty pink with a little belted accent from Dior couture. It was a bit Old Hollywood and a bit Betty Boop.

Ali Wong wore Louis Vuitton with a silver top and floral patterned blue bottom. The chunky embellishment on both caught the lights on the carpet.

“It fit so well. I just loved it the minute I put it on," she said. Her Chopard jewels included a shopping pair of chandelier earrings. On her feet were high black platform sandals. She was nursing an injury so the heels were left at home.

Colman Domingo wore custom Louis Vuitton in black, two pearl bracelets on one wrist and a broach on one lapel.

Jenny Ortega stunned in a strapless Dior with a molded skirt in an elegant pale pattern of chunky embellishment. “This was the last dress I tried on. It's such an art piece. it literally stands on its own,” she said.

Selena Gomez showed up in another stunner from the house of Oscar de la Renta. It was strapless with 450,000 ruby sequins with a sheer base. Among the few statement jewels of the evening was her Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany “Bird on a Rock” necklace with a center stone of morganite that was 35 carats large.

Among those who made black something different: Jennifer Coolidge in Etro. It was black with long sleeves in tulle decorated with pleated ruffles in a dahlia print.

Among the men who stood out: Host Anthony Anderson's black tuxedo jacket was adorned with a large red and green floral print on the sleeves and arms.