Prince Harry Will Attend King Charles III's Coronation Without Meghan

The royal guest list for King Charles III's upcoming coronation will include Prince Harry.

Buckingham Palace announced on April 12 that the Duke of Sussex is set to attend his father's ceremony, while Meghan Markle will not make the trip overseas. According to the statement, the Duchess of Sussex will be staying in the United States with kids Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 22 months. (The coronation happens to fall on Archie's 4th birthday.)

This update comes one month after a rep for the Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, confirmed that they'd received "email correspondence" from the king's office about the coronation.

At the time, the couple's spokesperson told the Associated Press, "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time." However, they've now come to a decision that just Harry will join his family at the coronation at London's Westminster Abbey.

During the service, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Charles will be formally crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla. "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future," the Palace previously said, "while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

On April 4, more details were announced about the royal ceremony, including the role Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George will play in the coronation.

The 9-year-old will serve as one of the eight Pages of Honour that will walk the procession and carry the robes inside Westminster Abbey. Joining George in this duty will be Camilla's grandchildren Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes, along with her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

The royal family has also made sure that the late Queen Elizabeth II's spirit is felt during the coronation proceedings, even featuring the lily of the valley — a favorite flower of the monarch — on the invitations.

Charles previously honored his mother after her death in September. "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years," he said in his first speech as sovereign. "May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'"

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen—my beloved Mother—was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example," he added. "Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."

