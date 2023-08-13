Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian showcases baby bump in garden walk selfie

Kourtney Kardashian stopped for a quick maternity selfie during a peaceful summer stroll.

The Poosh founder, who is pregnant with her first baby with husband Travis Barker—and her fourth child overall, shared a window reflection selfie taken during a walk through a garden on her Instagram Stories Aug. 13. Kardashian showcased her baby bump in a black tank top and matching pants as she stood by some bushes and a pink flowering tree.

The Lemme supplements founder went public with her pregnancy June 16 at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, during which she parodied the band's1999 music video "All the Small Things" by holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant." Kardashian and Barker later shared a video from their sex reveal party, announcing that they are expecting a baby boy.

On Aug. 8, Kardashian shared photos of herself showcasing her baby bump in a red bikini on Instagram, writing, "Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy."

Kardashian and Barker's new arrival will join her kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8—who she shares with Scott Disick, and the musician's children Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 17, and Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he helped raise with ex Shanna Moakler.

As she prepares to welcome baby No. 4, Kardashian has been enjoying quality time with her kids and husband. In July, she documented an evening stroll with Mason and Reign Disick in their Los Angeles neighborhood and also shared pics from a Hawaii vacation she took Penelope and her friends on for her 11th birthday.

Weeks later, Kardashian went on another beachy getaway with Barker, in the Santa Barbara, Calif. area, where they got engaged in 2021 and where they married in a courthouse ceremony in 2022 months before tying the knot again in a lavish wedding in Italy.

