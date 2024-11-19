Post Malone and Jelly Roll stadium tour announced, includes stop in NYC

Grammy-nominated singer Post Malone has announced plans for a headlining stadium tour in 2025.

Post Malone will be touring in support of his sixth studio album, "F-1 Trillion," his debut country album, which earned the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Post Malone tour is scheduled to come through New York City on Wednesday, June 4 with a stop at Citi Field in Queens.

The singer has received 17 Grammy nominations, including "Best Country Album" for "F-1 Trillion."

When is the presale for the Post Malone tour?

A Citi card presale begins on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 12 p.m. and runs through Monday, Nov. 25 at 10 p.m.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

An artist presale will run from Friday, Nov. 22 but fans need to register.

Additional information on presales is available on the Live Nation site.

T-Mobile customers will have access to reserved tickets, even at sold-out shows.

2025 Post Malone stadium tour dates

Tue Apr 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium

Sat May 03 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Wed May 07 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

Fri May 09 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium

Sun May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

Tue May 13 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

Sun May 18 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Tue May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

Thu May 22 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

Sat May 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

Mon May 26 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Wed May 28 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Thu May 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

Sat May 31 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Mon Jun 02 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium

Wed Jun 04 - New York, NY - Citi Field

Sun Jun 08 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

Tue Jun 10 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

Fri Jun 13 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sun Jun 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

Sat Jun 21 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Tue Jun 24 - Boise, ID - Albertsons Stadium

Thu Jun 26 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

Sat Jun 28 - Portland, OR - Providence Park

Tue Jul 01 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

Jelly Roll Tour 2025

Singer Jelly Roll, who recently released his "Beautifully Broken," album will be a guess on Post Malone's stadium tour in 2025.