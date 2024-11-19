Post Malone and Jelly Roll stadium tour announced, includes stop in NYC

Grammy-nominated singer Post Malone has announced plans for a headlining stadium tour in 2025.
Post Malone will be touring in support of his sixth studio album, "F-1 Trillion," his debut country album, which earned the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.
The Post Malone tour is scheduled to come through New York City on Wednesday, June 4 with a stop at Citi Field in Queens.
The singer has received 17 Grammy nominations, including "Best Country Album" for "F-1 Trillion."
When is the presale for the Post Malone tour?
A Citi card presale begins on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 12 p.m. and runs through Monday, Nov. 25 at 10 p.m.
An artist presale will run from Friday, Nov. 22 but fans need to register.
Additional information on presales is available on the Live Nation site.
T-Mobile customers will have access to reserved tickets, even at sold-out shows.
2025 Post Malone stadium tour dates
- Tue Apr 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium
- Sat May 03 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
- Wed May 07 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
- Fri May 09 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium
- Sun May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
- Tue May 13 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
- Sun May 18 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
- Tue May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
- Thu May 22 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
- Sat May 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
- Mon May 26 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
- Wed May 28 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
- Thu May 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
- Sat May 31 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
- Mon Jun 02 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium
- Wed Jun 04 - New York, NY - Citi Field
- Sun Jun 08 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
- Tue Jun 10 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
- Fri Jun 13 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
- Sun Jun 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
- Sat Jun 21 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
- Tue Jun 24 - Boise, ID - Albertsons Stadium
- Thu Jun 26 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
- Sat Jun 28 - Portland, OR - Providence Park
- Tue Jul 01 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
Jelly Roll Tour 2025
Singer Jelly Roll, who recently released his "Beautifully Broken," album will be a guess on Post Malone's stadium tour in 2025.
What's up y'all!— Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) November 19, 2024
I'll be joining my friend Post Malone on The BIG ASS Stadium Tour next year!!
My pre-sale begins Monday 11/25 at 12pm local https://t.co/ZOqTQn1q45 pic.twitter.com/JDcd0EbBhj