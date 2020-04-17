pitbull

Pitbull Launches New Song to Inspire During the Pandemic

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the single will go to the charities Feeding Americaand the Tony Robbins Foundation

By Marcela Isaza

Pitbull is giving back during the pandemic
Pitbull is looking to uplift his fans around the world with a new dance anthem.

The singer has teamed up with the Saban Music Group to release “I Believe That We Will Win” in the hope of turning the word fear into a positive.

"Fear is either you can forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise. And we’re going to face everything and rise,” said the Grammy-winner, who is among the hundreds of artists who have canceled or postponed concerts due to the coronavirus.

“Things being canceled, to me, wasn’t the first thing on my mind. The first thing on my mind was how do we help the public, how do we help society? How do we help the world get through something like this," he said. "And not only that, to be able to look at it from different angles.

“We need people out there to stay strong mentally in order for their body to be able to fight this," he said.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the single will go to the charities Feeding Americaand the Tony Robbins Foundation.

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, says he’s “staying healthy and staying strong” but that he’s never seen his hometown of Miami so quiet.

“What you do see is, believe it or not, more people exercising," he said, noting that they're staying far apart. “The people that are out they’re just trying to be productive one way or another. I think that everybody down here has done a great job.”

The recording artist also has 11 charter schools called SLAM (Sports Leadership and Management) in cities such as Miami, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Atlanta, Tampa, Orlando and Phoenix. Pitbull says he’s proud of how quickly the staff, students and parents were able to adapt to remote learning.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen and how we’re going to pull it off,” he said. He said everyone involved — administrators, teachers, parents and students — have been “overachieving.”

“I want to give them a big shout out. Nothing but respect,” he said. “It gives me more motivation to be able to be out here talking to people and letting them know.”

