Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston and more Hollywood legends pose for People's 50th anniversary issue

People magazine is celebrating a major milestone.

On April 10, People Editor in Chief Wendy Naugle revealed exclusively on TODAY the magazine's 50th anniversary issue, which includes on its cover Hollywood legends like Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston and Michael J. Fox.

The stars are also joined by Drew Barrymore, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, John Legend, Matthew McConaughey, Serena Williams and Reese Witherspoon.

The special issue will be available on newsstands on Friday, April 12.

Since its debut in 1974, People has been making headlines with its pop culture exclusives, storytelling, captivating photos and more. With its 50th anniversary issue, the magazine is raising a toast and highlighting the personalities who have shaped culture.

Fox, who revealed his Parkinsons’ diagnosis in a People cover story in 1988, said in a statement, “People has been this chronicler of my life, and I appreciate it. Remember that I was pretty funny and I cared, and all the other stuff just fell in. I just wanted to have a giggle — and I giggled a lot.”

Barrymore was only 9 years old when she first appeared on the cover of People. She's since covered the magazine 15 times throughout her career, saying, “I have been a lifelong lover of this magazine. At every interval that’s been symbolic in my life, there is a People cover to show for it.”

The 50th anniversary issue tributes “Power Players” like Taylor Swift, Zendaya and Jeremy Allen White, and also looks back at cultural moments that impacted society like Muhammad Ali’s win over George Foreman in 1975 and Prince William’s birth in 1982.

Every moment of the magazine’s history is being honored from its first cover star, Mia Farrow in 1974, to its historic 9/11 issue, which People pulled together in less than 24 hours.

People is also creating a photo exhibition, “People: Celebrating 50 Years,” in collaboration with Fotografiska NY in Manhattan that will open May 9. The exhibition will include original covers and photographs from the magazine’s archive.

Celebrated photographers in the issue include Martin Schoeller, Harry Benson, Gordon Parks, Co Rentmeester, Ruven Afanador, Cass Bird, Elinor Carucci and Art Streiber, who also created the cover for the 50th anniversary.

