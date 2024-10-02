Celebrity News

Good 4 Her! Netflix to release ‘Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour' concert film

The concert film was shot during a Los Angeles GUTS tour stop and includes songs from GUTS, her sophomore album, and her debut album, SOUR

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Olivia Rodrigo's "GUTS World Tour" is coming to Netflix with a new concert film special.

Netflix announced Wednesday the upcoming debut of "Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour" concert special on Oct. 29.

The concert film was shot during a Los Angeles GUTS tour stop at the new Intuit Dome and includes songs from GUTS, her sophomore album, and her debut album, SOUR.

“I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans,” Olivia said in a statement. “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

When will the Olivia Rodrigo concert film be available on Netflix?

The "Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour" concert special will debut on Netflix on Oct. 29.

Olivia Rodrigo is hitching a ride with Jimmy Kimmel and her surprise trip left his kids with the sweetest reaction. Jimmy and his wife, Molly, shocked their 9-year-old, Jane, and 6-year-old Billy when they picked up one of their favorite singers on their way to school, and her impromptu journey turned into an adorable singalong.

Upcoming Olivia Rodrigo tour dates

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS tour has currently finished its North American dates but she is still performing internationally:

  • Oct. 2 - Singapore Indoor Stadium - Singapore
  • Oct. 5 - Philippine Arena - Manila, Philippines
  • Oct. 9 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia
  • Oct. 10 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia
  • Oct. 13 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia
  • Oct. 14 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia
  • Oct. 17 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia
  • Oct. 18 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia
  • Oct. 21 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia
  • Oct. 22 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia
  • Mar. 21-23 - Lollapalooza Argentina - Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Mar. 21-23 - Lollapalooza Chile - Santiago, Chile
  • Mar. 27-30 - Festival Eestereo Picnic - Bogotá, Colombia

