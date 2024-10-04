Oasis adds second MetLife date for 2025 reunion tour through North America

Oasis, the Britpop band featuring brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, will be making not just one, but two, stops at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey during their 2025 reunion tour.

Oasis had originally been scheduled for just one date on Aug. 31, 2025 but ended up adding a second date, Sept. 1, 2025 ahead of Friday's general public onsale date.

“America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along," the band said in a statement.

When do Oasis tickets go on sale?

General ticket onsale for the band's 2025 North American dates will begin Friday, October 4th at 12pm local time and will be available from www.ticketmaster.com.

On the band's website, fans were "strongly encouraged" to register with ticketmaster ahead of the public onsale.

The Oasis Live ’25 tour dates now run as below:

JULY 2025

4th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025

2nd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (JUST ADDED)

28th - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field (JUST ADDED)

31st - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (JUST ADDED)

SEPTEMBER 2025

1st - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (JUST ADDED)

6th - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium (JUST ADDED)

7th - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium (JUST ADDED)

12th - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros (JUST ADDED)

27th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)28th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)