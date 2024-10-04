Oasis U.S. tour tickets to go on sale Friday: Here's what you need to know

Tickets go on sale Friday for the North American leg of Oasis Live '25, the tour of the Britpop band known for timeless hits like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger." It's a reunion tour set for next summer, a jaunt that will bring them to MetLife Stadium and other U.S. stops as the band ends a 15-year hiatus and, presumably, the long-held feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

The North American leg, produced by Live Nation and SJM, will also see Oasis play stadiums in Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and Mexico City next summer with Cage The Elephant as the special guest across all dates.

Oasis will perform at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in 2025.

Oasis first announced the British Isles component of its tour, with concerts in Wales, Scotland, England and Ireland next July and August. They haven't performed in North America in almost two decades.

When do Oasis tickets go on sale?

General ticket onsale for the band's 2025 North American dates will begin Friday, October 4th at 12pm local time and will be available from www.ticketmaster.com.

On the band's website, fans were "strongly encouraged" to register with ticketmaster ahead of the public onsale.

According to Ticketmaster, there is a four-ticket purchase limit.

The previously announced dates on the Oasis Live ‘25 tour sold out immediately, culminating in the biggest concert launch ever seen in the UK and Ireland, with over 10 million fans from 158 countries queuing to buy tickets. Days after their return, the band claimed their 8th UK No. 1 album with the 30th anniversary of their electrifying debut albumDefinitely Maybe, while at the same time occupying two other spots in the top 5 UK albums chart.

The Oasis Live ’25 tour dates now run as below:

JULY 2025

4th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025

2nd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (JUST ADDED)

28th - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field (JUST ADDED)

31st - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (JUST ADDED)

SEPTEMBER 2025

1st - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (JUST ADDED)

6th - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium (JUST ADDED)

7th - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium (JUST ADDED)

12th - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros (JUST ADDED)

27th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)28th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)