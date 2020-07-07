Nick Cordero's Wife Tearfully Performs Late Husband's Song in Final Musical Tribute

For 95 days, Amanda Kloots held a therapeutic singalong every afternoon with Nick Cordero's fans as her husband battled the coronavirus in the hospital.

A day after the Broadway star died at 41 from COVID-19 complications, Kloots led one last tearful rendition of his song "Live Your Life" on Monday with his fans on Instagram Live.

"Thank you so much for the past 95 days singing with me," Kloots said as she wiped away tears behind her sunglasses. "We played this song a lot in Nick's room with him, and we were singing to him. I kept telling him that he had the whole world singing his song, knowing who he was and what kind of an amazing person he was.

"I just wanted him to know that his dream of becoming a rock star happened. And sometimes your dreams happen and you don't get to fully embrace them, but Nick's dream of becoming a rock star definitely happened, and it was because of you guys."

Kloots led a singalong on Instagram every day around 3 p.m. PST from their home in Los Angeles in the 95 days Cordero spent in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after being admitted in late March.

"There were days where I didn't think I could get on this social media and sing, but I always felt better after I did," she said Monday. "Singing and dancing — it's an amazing way to have some therapy in your life."

Cordero spent six weeks of that time in a medically induced coma and also had his right leg amputated due to complications from COVID-19.

Kloots announced the heartbreaking news Sunday that Cordero had died "surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

"Nick left this earth with people around him that he loved, listening to music," she said Monday. "I don't think he would've wanted anything else."

Cordero's death prompted an outpouring of tributes from celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Stiller and Ellen DeGeneres. Cordero's good friend and "Bullets Over Broadway" co-star, Zach Braff, who once performed a song from the show with Cordero live on TODAY, also penned a touching remembrance.

Kloots also posted Monday a poignant video on Instagram created by her sister Anna that chronicled the family's support for Kloots and their 1-year-old son, Elvis, while Cordero was in the hospital.

"In times of trauma, look for the silver linings," Kloots wrote. "Spend time with family. Smile through the tears. Have faith when things seem impossible."

Kloots also shared another video created by her sister that showed sweet scenes from Kloots and Cordero's relationship.

"Nick always said we were completely different people that normally would never be together," she wrote on Instagram. "We challenged each other and in doing so caused each other to grow and change. We pushed each other’s buttons in the best of ways."

Kloots said on Instagram Live that 3 p.m. will now always remind her of her husband.

"I'll miss him every day of my life, that's for sure," she said.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: