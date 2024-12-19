Movies

New teaser trailer released for James Gunn's ‘Superman' movie

The new Superman film is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2025

By NBC New York Staff

BURBANK, CA – MAY 03: “Superman” at the updated DC Universe Justice League Exhibit at Warner Bros. Tour Center on May 3, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Clark Kent fans are getting their first look at the new James Gunn "Superman" movie with the release of a teaser trailer Thursday morning.

The movie is the first foray into Gunn's new DC Universe, Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

David Corenswet will star as Clark Kent and Superman. In the teaser trailer, fans get to see Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane for the first time and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luther.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"On July 11, It Begins," is the tag line for the trailer.

Gunn is writing and directing the film, which is set to be released in the U.S. on July 11, 2025.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Movies
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us