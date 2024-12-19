New teaser trailer released for James Gunn's ‘Superman' movie

Clark Kent fans are getting their first look at the new James Gunn "Superman" movie with the release of a teaser trailer Thursday morning.

The movie is the first foray into Gunn's new DC Universe, Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

David Corenswet will star as Clark Kent and Superman. In the teaser trailer, fans get to see Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane for the first time and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luther.

"On July 11, It Begins," is the tag line for the trailer.

Gunn is writing and directing the film, which is set to be released in the U.S. on July 11, 2025.

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/w77kiKef54 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024