Netflix to Explore the Mysterious Disappearance of Malaysian Flight 370 in New Doc

This unsolved mystery is about to take off.

On Feb. 15, Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming documentary about missing Malaysian Airlines flight 370, which vanished in 2014—along with 239 people onboard—while traveling from Malaysia to China.

"MH370: The Plane That Disappeared," which premieres March 8, will explore the evidence that remains and the conspiracy theories spurred by the mystery over the last nine years—including a deep dive into hijacking theories, allegedly suspicious cargo, the pilot's home flight simulator and allegations of "planted" debris after possible remnants were found on an island in the Indian Ocean in 2016.

One person interviewed for the Netflix project calls the disappearance a "rip in the fabric of reality," explaining, "Never in history have 239 people been declared dead on the basis of mathematics alone."

In 2016, a report released by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said analysis of satellite communications and debris suggested the plane crashed into the water at a "high and increasing rate of descent," per NBC News. At the time, the organization said it can't be certain whether someone was in control of the plane when it vanished.

The Malaysian, Chinese and Australian governments called off the search after three years, but other efforts haven't stopped. The U.S.-based company Ocean Infinity sent out a search vessel in 2018, and last year committed to initiate a new search in 2023 or 2024.

In the meantime, true crime fans are seeking answers on the screen. As the final voiceover teases in Netflix's doc, "How is it possible for an airline to disappear out of thin air? Someone knows the answer. The question is: Who?"

"MH370: The Plane That Disappeared" premieres March 8.